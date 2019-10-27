|
|
DABBS, PAUL WILLIAM
Paul William Dabbs, 85, of Ocala, FL passed away at his home on October 11, 2019, after an extended illness. Paul was born May 13, 1934 in Washington, DC.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel King Dabbs; and a brother.
Paul is survived by is wife of 13 years, Carol Sanders Dabbs; sons, Michael, Kenneth and Charles Dabbs; stepdaughters, Cindy and Susan Sanders; sisters, Arlene Orlando, Jessie Sturik and Paulette Tubbs; grandchildren, Sean Dabbs and Andrew Dabbs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He retired from the Marion County Road Department in 2001.
Per Paul's request there will be no services. Donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019