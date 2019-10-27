Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL DABBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL WILLIAM DABBS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL WILLIAM DABBS Obituary
DABBS, PAUL WILLIAM
Paul William Dabbs, 85, of Ocala, FL passed away at his home on October 11, 2019, after an extended illness. Paul was born May 13, 1934 in Washington, DC.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel King Dabbs; and a brother.
Paul is survived by is wife of 13 years, Carol Sanders Dabbs; sons, Michael, Kenneth and Charles Dabbs; stepdaughters, Cindy and Susan Sanders; sisters, Arlene Orlando, Jessie Sturik and Paulette Tubbs; grandchildren, Sean Dabbs and Andrew Dabbs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He retired from the Marion County Road Department in 2001.
Per Paul's request there will be no services. Donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.