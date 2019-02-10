|
HARRISON, PAULA ELAINE
Paula Elaine Harrison, 58, of Silver Springs FL, passed away on January 15, 2019. Paula was born in Sarasota, FL the youngest child of Paul and Martha Teeter.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Martha Teeter.
She graduated Sarasota High and had a great love for all animals and the outdoors.
Paula is survived by her husband, George K. Harrison, Jr.; sister, Sandra Smith of Ocala, FL; brother, Gary Teeter of Sarasota, FL; nephews, JD Smith of Ocala, FL and Paul Alien Smith of Riverview, FL; two great nephews, John and Shawn Smith; and one great niece, Danielle Smith.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019