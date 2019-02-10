Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAULA HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULA ELAINE HARRISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAULA ELAINE HARRISON Obituary
HARRISON, PAULA ELAINE
Paula Elaine Harrison, 58, of Silver Springs FL, passed away on January 15, 2019. Paula was born in Sarasota, FL the youngest child of Paul and Martha Teeter.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Martha Teeter.
She graduated Sarasota High and had a great love for all animals and the outdoors.
Paula is survived by her husband, George K. Harrison, Jr.; sister, Sandra Smith of Ocala, FL; brother, Gary Teeter of Sarasota, FL; nephews, JD Smith of Ocala, FL and Paul Alien Smith of Riverview, FL; two great nephews, John and Shawn Smith; and one great niece, Danielle Smith.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.