PILCHER, PAULINE

Pauline Pilcher, 85, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully at home, Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Hazel Pauline Pilcher was born on February 21, 1935 to Frank and Nellie Moore in Moultrie, Georgia.

Pauline was the oldest of eight children and is survived by her youngest sibling, Opal Merritt.

Pauline married Frank Pilcher on May 4, 1951 in Adel, Georgia. They spent 65 beautiful years of marriage together before Frank's passing in 2015.

They are survived by their seven children, Paula (Hinkle) Towery, Steve (Barbara) Pilcher, Glen (Rhonda) Pilcher, Trisha (Mark) Brooks, Margie (Tom) Maher, Shannon (Cliff) Roberts, and Mark (Rhoda) Pilcher. Pauline had 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

Her grandchildren fondly referred to her as 'Other' Grandma. She would call on birthdays and say 'You know, I've loved you for (however many) years now,' and always made sure each grandchild knew 'You are my favorite grandchild named (insert name).' She was full of compassion and love. Her kitchen table was a staple in the lives of all who knew her as a place you would go to drink coffee, play crosswords, and laugh about everything and nothing. Not one soul ever left her kitchen with an empty belly. Her sharp wit and sense of humor were one of a kind, and her laugh and sweet singing voice will remain in our hearts forever.

Besides her immediate family, Pauline is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers and sisters in law whom she loved and was loved by in return.

As much as she will be missed, her family was so blessed to have had so many years with such a wonderful woman. She was the epitome of a matriarch.

A virtual memorial service officiated by Brother Doug Johnson will be held via Zoom on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1pm.



