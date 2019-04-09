|
|
WELCH,
PEGGY A. (WESTPHAL)
DECEMBER 19, 1936 - APRIL 3, 2019
Peggy A. (Westphal) Welch passed away quietly on April 3, 2019
She is survived by her loving husband of 59-1/2 years, Gordon Welch. Peggy and Gordon have two daughters, Dixie Fosler and Tessa Welch; and a son-in-law, Scott Fosler. She was also blessed with two loving grandchildren, Travis and Taylor.
Peggy had a heart of gold. She loved the Lord and anyone who crossed her path, as she had many 'adopted' children. She was happiest when she was spending time with family and friends as well as getting her hands dirty working in her garden. She will be terribly missed but we know there are several people waiting to welcome her home.
The family will have a private memorial in Peggy's honor. In lieu of flowers the family asks any donations be made in mom's memory to Central Christian Church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019