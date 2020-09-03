1/1
PERCELL TAYLOR Jr.
TAYLOR, JR., PERCELL, 57
Ocala - Percell Taylor, Jr. transitioned to his eternal home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Advent Health.Percell was employed by Florida Express Environmental Company where he was a dedicated worker for over eight years.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Kimberly Taylor; children, Amanda Taylor, Percell Taylor, III, Kimberly Taylor, and Michael Cross (Kayla); mother, Doretha Cook Taylor; grandchildren, Kadeence Cross, Michael Cross, Jr., Zaavan Cross, and Kaliyah Cross; brother, Antoine Demetrius Taylor; sister, Michelle B. Miller (Michael); brothers-in-law, Alfonso Randolph (Davida), Victor Boone (Angela); Fredric Boone (Pamela), and Curtis Taylor, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Avis Jackson, Cheryl Mann (Curtis), Sylvia Burch (Ivan), Jessica Randolph (Jason); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A life celebration will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Kingdom Revival, 3318 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Fl 34470. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 7:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. (Everyone must wear a face covering). Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
