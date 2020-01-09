|
CARTER JR., PERTIE CHARLES 'CHUCK', 50
Pertie Charles 'Chuck' Carter Jr., 50 passed away December 21, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Pertie graduated from Forest High School Class of 1987, he also joined the United States Army. He was employed by Marion County School Board.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Pertie C. Carter III and Jaquan Carter; six sisters, Torria Carter-Woods (Frank), Synethia Coy, Gwendolyn Taylor, Linda Carter-Broxie (Frank), Victoria Carter Anthony (Michael), Evette Carter Harris (Ennis); one brother, Greg Carter; two grandchildren, Cecil and Layla Carter; special friend, Monique Deloach and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Public Viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 515 NW 6th Terrace, Ocala, FL, Dr. Edward Bland, Pastor.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
