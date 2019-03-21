Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 622-8181
Peter Demro
Peter C. Demro

Peter C. Demro Obituary
DEMRO,
PETER C. (COLBURN)
The Very Reverend Father Peter C. Demro (Colburn) age 88, passed away on March 18, 2019. Father Demro was an Archpriest of the Antiochian Christian Orthodox Church and Pastor Emeritus of St. Basil The Great Orthodox Church of Silver Springs.
He was born September 14, 1930 to Conrad George and Pearl Demro, in Dania, FL, the youngest of five children. A Navy Corpsman and Korean War Veteran, Father Peter was a life member of the American Legion where he held local, district, state and national offices including being a counselor at American Legion Boys' State program for eight years.
He was a graduate of South Broward High School in Dania, FL; the Naval Hospital Corps School; Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and, the Greek Orthodox Seminary, graduating with Honors from all.
Over the years he served whatever community he lived in as a volunteer in the Volunteer Fire departments, the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary and Mount Dora Police Department. He further served on two hospital Institutional Review Boards, the Hospice Program, as a trustee of a Community Assistance Program and an Allocation Committee for the Homeless. He was a past President and life member of the Florida Pharmaceutical Association.
Father Peter was preceded in death by Diane Demro, his wife of 58 years; and son, David Colburn Demro.
He is survived by his three daughters, Mary Kay (Harvey) Armstrong, Elizabeth (David) Glenny and Joanna (Myron) Karner; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday evening, March 22, 2019 at 5:30pm and 7pm at St Basil The Great Orthodox Church, 5200 NE 29th Street, Silver Springs FL 34488. Services will start at 10:30am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St Basil The Great Orthodox Church officiated by His Grace Bishop Thomas and the Very Reverend Michael Byers, Fr Dimitri Leussis and Fr David Randolph. Interment and committal services will follow at 1pm at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala FL.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fisher House, 5106 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Expressions of condolence may be made at
www.ForestLawnOcala.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
