More Obituaries for PETER HAAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER CARL HAAS

PETER CARL HAAS Obituary
HAAS, PETER CARL
Ocala - Peter Carl Haas, 53, passed away on April 2, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. He was born August 27, 1966 to Helen and Carl Haas in Poughkeepsie New York.
He is preceded by his son, Jonathan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Haas; and their children Brittany Klein, (Leif Ericson) and Joseph Klein; sisters, Christine Morrison and Lori Guerette
Peter was a big hearted man who was always there to lend a hand. His passions were riding his Harley, and spending time with his family, friends, and three dogs. He will be dearly missed.
He was looking forward to becoming a grandfather in the coming months.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
