FARANDA, PHILIP FRANK
Philip Frank Faranda was born April 13, 1942 in Jamaica New York and raised in Elmont.
He was married in Jekyll Island Georgia. He and his wife moved to Ocala Florida in 1970.
Phil retired as Vice President of Marketing and Sales from On Top of the World in 2016. In his 30 plus years at On Top of the World, he wore many hats: teacher, mentor, mediator, salesman, and minister to name a few. Phil loved people. He was a listener and a problem solver. He found his work satisfying and fulfilling.
Phil was also dedicated to and proud of his ever growing family.
Phil is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lee; and his 2 daughters, Dawn and Candice. He is the proud papa of 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. He also has 3 surviving siblings.
Phil passed away on
Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a 13 year battle with Parkinsons.
A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at On Top of the World Cultural Center on October 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Marion County for the Legacy House in memory of Phil Faranda.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019