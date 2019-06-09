|
|
COSENZA,
PHILLIP ANTHONY
On Saturday, May 11th 2019, Phillip Anthony Cosenza,
loving husband, passed away at age 65, in Ocala, Florida.
Phil was born on July 27th 1953 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Frances (Bondorno) Cosenza.
He graduated from William Floyd High School, Long Island, New York, and entered the United States Air Force. He retired from the Air Force at Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, New York. Following his retirement he pursued a career with the Turning Stone Casino, Verona, New York.
Phil Loved people and animals equally, and had a passion for cars. Because he was honest and sincere, people liked him immediately. He loved living his dream in Florida.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and his mother, Frances.
He is survived by his loving wife, Candee (Derrick), and his sister Margaret Benbeneck. He also is dearly loved by several cousins; nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for the near future.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 9 to June 10, 2019