FERRI, PHILOMENA

Philomena Ferri of Ocala Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning. She was 99 years old. Philomena was born and raised in New York City. She married her husband, Louis, in 1941. They had been married for 77 years.

Philomena was a seamstress by trade. She loved working with her hands to create beautiful things. She was known for her knitting, crocheting and many other handcrafts, and more for the joy and love with which she gave her handmade items away to friends and family. Throughout her life, she radiated happiness, kindness and joy.

Philomena is survived by her husband, Louis; two children, Joseph and Elaine; four granddaughters, Loraine, Karen, Kendra and Dara; and five great grandchildren, Hudson, Vanessa, Vivian, Leo, and Enzo.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place Chapel, 954 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Unit 200, Ocala, FL 34470. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Marion County Senior Services at 1101 SW 20th Court Ocala, FL 34479 in memory of Philomena Ferri.

www.BaldwinCremation.com Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary