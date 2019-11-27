|
|
CRAM, PHYLLIS ARMES
Phyllis Armes Cram, 89, passed away at home on November 23, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1930 in Topsham, Maine. Phyllis graduated from University of Florida in 1984 and taught at Dunnellon Middle School for ten years. She was a beloved mother and Army wife of Eugene Charles Cram. Phyllis traveled to many foreign countries and all fifty states.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her brother, Douglas Armes; and her grandson, Dustin William Holton.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Eugene Douglass Cram; and daughter in law, Deborah Cram, Dunnellon; her daughter, Lisa Cram Lorenzo; and son in law, George Louis Lorenzo, Jr., Dunnellon; her son, Marc Dexter Cram, Prague, Czech Republic; brother in law, Samuel Giveen, Dunnellon; her sister in law, Bert Armes, Ocala; and four granddaughters, JoVanna Cram, Yelm, WA, Mia Cram, Prague, Czech Republic, Dana Whyte, Dunnellon, Angela Wilson Townsend, Dunnellon; her five great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
Phyllis' request that there be no services held. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Eugene at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made in Phyllis' memory to Hospice of Marion: P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478. Expressions of sympathy can be made online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements has been entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon , 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432 (352) 489-2429
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019