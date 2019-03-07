|
JUSTICE, PHYLLIS J.
Phyllis J. Justice, 59, of Ocklawaha, FL, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1959 in Huntington, West Virginia. She was a homemaker in her own home. Her hobbies included being 'Memaw' to her grandkids that she adored, shopping and dining out.
She is survived by her three daughters, Brandy Justice, Ocklawaha, FL, Kelli (David) McReynolds, Silver Springs, FL, Rose Justice, Belleview, FL; brothers, Jerry Scarberry, Belleview, FL, Mark Scarberry, Fellsmere, FL; and three grandsons, David, Jr., James, and Logan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Holley and Alta Scarberry; and her son, Larry Justice, Jr.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on March 8, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on March 9, 2019 at Family Life Ministries, 12404 SE 112th Avenue Road, Belleview, FL 34420, with interment immediately following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Ocala. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019