More Obituaries for PHYLLIS HAWK/KRZEMINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS JEAN NELSON HAWK/KRZEMINSKI

PHYLLIS JEAN NELSON HAWK/KRZEMINSKI Obituary
HAWK/KRZEMINSKI, PHYLLIS JEAN NELSON
Phyllis Jean Nelson Hawk/Krzeminski, age 92, retired homemaker, former Revenue Officer, and Secretary, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. A native of Southern Illinois and Jacksonville, Illinois, she lived in Florida for 60 years. She graduated from Brown's Business College, Jacksonville, Illinois in 1945.
Survivors include son, Nelson G. Hawk of Lawrenceville, Georgia; son, Mark B. Hawk of Knoxville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen G. Hawk; and her second husband, Leo F. Krzeminski.
Arrangements provided by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Lady Lake, Florida, 352-753-8373. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Cornerstone Hospice in Leesburg, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
