RICHARDS, PHYLLIS JEAN

Phyllis Jean Richards age 91 of Ocala, passed away on May 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 8, 1928 in Bad Axe, Michigan to Fredrick Hass and Cecelia O'Neil.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Arthur M. Richards, daughter Judith Ann Peterson, sisters Virginia McDonald, Mary Kovach, and brothers Donald F. Hass, Frederick Hass Jr. also a grand daughter Tara Whisner.

She is survived by her daughters Beth Ann Smith, Barbara Kay Gerke, and a sister Ruth Ann Schmitt; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Phyllis was a volunteer at Ocala Regional Hospital for many years. She loved her church St. Matthews and spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute in her memory to the Lupus Foundation or her church.



