PRICILLA GUTHRIE

PRICILLA GUTHRIE Obituary
GUTHRIE, PRICILLA
OCALA - Pricilla Anne Guthrie 31, passed away October 24, 2019. She was born September 15, 1988 in Ocala, Florida to Connie and Glen Guthrie.
She was preceded by her aunts Brenda and Darlene Johnson.
She is survived by her loving parents; her son Braydon and daughter Emma; and her brother Brian. We Love You As High As The Sky!!!!
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Community Harvest Baptist Church.14915 SE 36th Avenue Summerfield, Fl. 34491. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
