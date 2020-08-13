Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMAS, JR., PRINCE

Prince Thomas, Jr. passed away on July 28, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Prince Thomas III, Princess D. Thomas, Kimberly Thomas, Shamira Thomas; his siblings, Mary Sue Rich, Sheron Hall-Green, Audrey Thomas-Clark, Mary Thomas-Oliver and Margaret Thomas-Johnson.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from !0a.m. to 5p.m.and Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry and Cremation Services. (Providing a memory that will never fade).



