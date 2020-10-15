1/
Queenie Bell Damon Little
On Sunday, October 11, 2020 Queenie Bell Damon Little passed away peacefully at the age of 91.
Queenie was educated in the public schools of Marion County, Florida and graduated with a degree in elementary education from Bethune Cookman College. She taught and retired from Marion County Public Schools in 1933.
Her lasting memories will be forever remembered by her children, James Milton (Maeleane) Little, Arlene (Eric) Boone, Sr., Wayne (Yvonne) Little, Sr., all of Ocala, Carl Daniel Little of Seffner; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Irene Donar, Eliza Damon and brother Harold Damon all of Ocala, along with many nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Queenie Bell Little will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM., at Burrell Memorial Cemetery, 4020 SE 84th Lane Road Santos, Fl 34480.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donation be made to Queenie's favorite charities in her memory; Ronald McDonald House 795 N. Gatewood Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga 30329 or Salvation Army of Ocala 2901 NE 14th St. Ocala, FL 34470.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
