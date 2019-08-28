|
SMITH, RALPH D.
Ralph D. Smith, 91, of Ocala, FL passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Ralph was born on November 30, 1927 in Maxville, Ohio to Clarence and Ethel (Amerine) Smith. He moved to this area from McArthur, Ohio in 2001.
He is survived by his companion, Jennie Brast, Ocala, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; and his brother, Paul.
A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Vermilion, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019