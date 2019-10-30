|
DOVE, RALPH
Ocala - Ralph Eugene Dove, 73, passed away on October 27, 2019.
He was born on September 1, 1946 in Kempton, Maryland to Paul and Ruby Dove.
Ralph enjoyed camping, hiking, gardening, eating cookies and ice cream and spending time with his (very) extended family and friends.
He is preceded by his parents, Paul and Ruby Dove; brothers Paul Dove and Tom Dove.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Dove; sons, Larry Dove and Tim Moody (Mary); daughter, Tiffany Garcia (Eddie); brother, Jerry Dove; sister, Lorrainne Coats; Nine grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on October 31, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Ocala, Florida with full military honors and Pastor Joe Lacondrata
officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019