Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES, RALPH
Ocala - Deacon Ralph James, 85, passed away February 2, 2020.
Life Celebration for Deacon James will be held on February 8, 2020, 11am at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church , 728 NW 6th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475. Pastor Eric Cummings will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the James' residence, 1411 NW 7th Street, Ocala, Florida, at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
