BERRY, RALPH JUNIOR
Ocala - Mr. Ralph J. 'Peter' Berry, 77, transition to be with his heavenly father on January 13, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital. Mr. Berry received his education in Lanier County (Georgia) Public Schools. Ralph was self employed in the road paving and land clearing industry. He was a member of the Central Florida Coon Hunters Association.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted wife, Rhodia Harris Berry; children, Wonda Kelly, New York, Ralph 'Pete' Berry, Sr., Tampa, FL, Zenia Harris, Ocala, Florida, Peter L. Berry, Chicago, Illinois, Tremaine K. Berry (Heather O'Connor), Rockford ,Illinois, and Robbie Berry (deceased); 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ida M. Berry, Lilly Berry, Minister Linda Mobley, Martha Cox, Kathleen Mason (David); brothers, David Berry (Renette), Amos Berry (Linda); brother-in-laws, Phillip Fields (Alyce), Andrew Harris; uncle-in-law, Willie A. Fields (Edna).
Mr. Berry will lie in repose on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Wake service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00PM until 7:00PM at Mt. Tabor AME Church, Rev. T. Patricia Nelson, Pastor. A life celebration for Mr. Ralph 'Peter' Berry will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Pentecostal Full Gospel Church, Apostle Lillie Tuggerson, Pastor. Eulogist, Rev. T.P. Nelson.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020