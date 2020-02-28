|
|
STEPHENSON, RALPH LEE
Ralph Lee Stephenson, 92, of Ocala, FL passed away, February 22, 2020. Born in Dayton, OH, he came to this area 25 years ago from Ft. Lauderdale where he worked 30 years for Boyes Bottled Gas. After moving to Ocala, he worked for Porters Hardware, Walmart and Westbury. Ralph was a Mason for 55 years and a Shriner for 52 years. He even rode one of the motorcycles for the Shrine in parades. He also loved airplanes and horses.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Ciesicki (Stephen) of Ocala; grandchildren, Laura (Brian) Carter, Brian Stiles and Jason (Lisa) Kay; great grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Brady, Natasha, Spencer and Jessie; niece, Gayle (Bruce) Lange; nephews, Claude (Dawn) Hart and Thomas (Leigh) Hart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret Stephenson; and three siblings.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020