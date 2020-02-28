Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH STEPHENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH LEE STEPHENSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH LEE STEPHENSON Obituary
STEPHENSON, RALPH LEE
Ralph Lee Stephenson, 92, of Ocala, FL passed away, February 22, 2020. Born in Dayton, OH, he came to this area 25 years ago from Ft. Lauderdale where he worked 30 years for Boyes Bottled Gas. After moving to Ocala, he worked for Porters Hardware, Walmart and Westbury. Ralph was a Mason for 55 years and a Shriner for 52 years. He even rode one of the motorcycles for the Shrine in parades. He also loved airplanes and horses.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Ciesicki (Stephen) of Ocala; grandchildren, Laura (Brian) Carter, Brian Stiles and Jason (Lisa) Kay; great grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Brady, Natasha, Spencer and Jessie; niece, Gayle (Bruce) Lange; nephews, Claude (Dawn) Hart and Thomas (Leigh) Hart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret Stephenson; and three siblings.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries