Ralph Monroe Johnson
Ralph Monroe Johnson was born December 23, 1933 in McRae, Georgia. He was a lifelong fisherman. On October 24, 2020 Monroe took a long anticipated final fishing trip with his Lord Jesus.
Monroe was a long time resident of both Leesburg and Belleview. He graduated from Leesburg High School and worked for Florida Telephone Company/United Telephone Company. As well as fishing, Monroe loved to travel and did so extensively after retirement. He was an active member of Rotary Club, TOPS, and of course, his church, Community Baptist, where he served as Music Director.
Monroe is survived by his wife Sallie Johnson. Also surviving are his four children SherryAnn McAlister(Sean), Kelly Willams(Rick), Leslie Holiday(Carolyn), and Randy Van Alstine(Dawn). He has 10 grandchildren: Dacy, Maggie, Shealan, Bailey, Blake, Hannah, Robert, Jonathan, Tyler and Trent. He has two great grandchildren, Otis and Franklin. He is also survived by his brother, Paul , and nieces and nephews: Dan, Adam, Daniel, Stan, Tara, and Eric.
Monroe is preceded in death by wife, Louise Kappuscinski and wife, Ann Johnson. Also preceding him in death were sons, Ray and Phillip, parents, Jarvis and Maggie, and brother, Harold.
Monroe was rarely seen without a smile. He loved to laugh and enjoyed a good joke or story and readily provided both. Above all, Monroe Johnson was a man of faith, eagerly sharing the love of Jesus at every opportunity. He loved his Lord, his family and his country. He daily celebrated the life he was given. He will be missed and remembered with a smile by all who were lucky enough to have known him. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 9525 SE 156th Pl, Summerfield, FL with Pastor Todd J. Peplinski officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. Please visit Monroe's memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556