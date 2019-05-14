|
SCOTT,
RAMON D. 'SCOTTY'
Ramon D. 'Scotty' Scott, born September 23, 1934 in Cambridge, Ohio went to be with the Lord May 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He served in the National Guard and Air Force. He retired in 1985 from the railroad and moved to FL in 1986. He was currently employed at Grundy Auto Sales in Belleview, FL.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents; and two week old daughter, Maralan Lee Scott, who died on July 27, 1965.
He is survived by his daughters, Resa Tusa and June Wyss, both of Alliance, Ohio, Tina White, Sebring, Ohio; and son, Ramon Scott, Sebring, Ohio; five grandsons; one granddaughter; his 'Beloved Ricki White;' and eight great grandchildren.
For 32 years, he was a faithful patron of Plaza Lunch Restaurant in Belleview where he met his dear friend, David Grundy. He will be missed by many.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. with a eulogy to follow at 3:00 p.m. by Pastor Dave Toller. Food and Fellowship will follow after the service at Plaza Lunch Restaurant, 10705 SE Hwy 441, Belleview, FL 34420. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and . Sentiments may be left at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 14 to May 15, 2019