Randall FRAZIER

FRAZIER,

RANDALL WAYNE

Randall Wayne Frazier, 60, passed peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, following a long illness. Born to Doug and Mary Lou (Haverly) Frazier on November 22, 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee, Randy was perhaps fated for a life in music. He began playing ukelele at age 3 and honed his musical skills during the teen years playing guitar in Munchkin, a top Nashville rock band. He earned a gold record from his time with the Sammy Kershaw Band, a CMA nomination with McBride and the Ride, and was a founding member of Palomino Road. He became a prolific songwriter and much sought after singer and guitar player. But his proudest musical accomplishments were the Christian songs in which he poured his soul, setting his own personal prayers to music. He wrote, played, and recorded each song himself. His devoted wife, Tracy (Weaver) lent her sweet voice to some songs; on others, it was all Randy.

But music wasn't his only passion. Randy's deep faith in Christ guided his life through good times and bad. With severely declining health in his 30's, Randy and Tracy moved their young family from Nashville to the warmer climate of Dunnellon, Florida. Though his health continued to deteriorate, he rarely complained of pain, for he saw each day as a blessing, each moment with family a gift. He was uplifting; time spent with Randy was a time of enrichment, whether it be through compassion, encouragement, kindness, laughter, or simply love. He was a friend to all, a dedicated family man, a voice of cheer in a sometimes dreary world.

He loved dogs, the Beatles, and the Andy Griffith Show.

Randy is survived by his parents; older brother, Rick; and sister, Cindy Walton; the love of his life, his wife, Tracy; children, Steven (Amanda), Andrew, Kerri Beth, and Garrett; three grandchildren; and a world of friends touched by his gentle spirit.

A celebration of life was privately held by the family.

'Humbly I bow, I bow before you, Lord...' - Randy Frazier



