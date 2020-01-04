|
BAHDE, RAY B.
Ray B. Bahde, at age 83, departed this earth on December 22, 2019, in the Brandley House. Raised in Frankfort, South Dakota, he was the son of the late Ellison and Wilma (White) Bahde. He graduated from Redfield SD High School and University of South Dakota with a BS in Business where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. After college, he served as First Lieutenant with the US Army Ordnance Corp in Germany.
Following his military service, he returned to USD where he married Constance (Connie) Cummins, completed a MBA in Business and Economics, and became the proud father of son Glen. He traveled as an auditor for General Mills until being transferred to Pioneer Products, now Signature Brands, in Ocala in 1970. In 1980, he became CFO and part owner of Conimar Corporation, Ocala. Connie passed away in 1995.
In 1998, he married Wanda Betle Johnston, who shared his appreciation of the arts and curiosity of the world. Together they explored all seven continents. After Ray's retirement from Conimar in 2001, they moved to Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club, Summerfield FL. He was an avid golfer with the Rawhide Men's Golf Group, voracious reader, and college football fan.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Bahde; son, Glen Bahde of Columbus GA; grandson, Sam Bahde of Columbus GA; sister, Eldwin Haskell of Redfield SD; and stepmother, Shirley Bahde of Aberdeen SD.
He was predeceased by his parents; and first wife, Connie.
Ray's wishes are for all to celebrate his life by remembering the good times shared. He thanks all our 'angels' at UF Health - Oncology, Hospice of Marion County, Brandley House, and dear family friends who eased his pain and supported us through this difficult time. At a later date, his ashes will be interred during a private ceremony at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County for the Brandley House, 3231 SW 34th Avenue, Ocala FL 34474, or to a .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020