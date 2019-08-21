|
|
DEFER, RAYMOND
PIERRE 'FRENCHY'
Raymond Pierre Defer 'Frenchy,' 96, passed away at his home on August 14, 2019. He was born in St. Jean de Losne, France, on June 3, 1923. Raymond immigrated to the United States when he was 15yo. He joined the Army at 19yo and eventually became a medic in H company, 502nd PIR, 101st Airborne. He landed near Carentan on D-Day in Normandy where he was wounded with shrapnel. He then jumped in the Netherlands at Best during Operation Market Garden and fought in and around Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. He was the recipient of two Bronze stars, a Purple Heart medal, good conduct medal, presidential service ribbon and later was a recipient of the French Legion of Honour. After returning home he became self-employed and opened Frenchy's Appliance Service.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Defer; two children, Robert and Philippe; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one sister, Jeannine (Albert) Friedli; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie Antoinette Defer; one daughter, Marie Bragg; three siblings, Carlo Defer, Georges (Jojo) Defer, Yvette Marchal; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, August 21,, 2019, at 1:00pm, at VFW Post 4493, 11100 SE Maricamp Rd (CR464), Candler, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019