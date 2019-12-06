|
KING, JR.,
RAYMOND HENRY
Raymond Henry King, Jr. age 85, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Raymond (Ray), was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Dr. Raymond King and Eleanor King. After graduating high school from Bolles, he attended Auburn University and later transferred to the University of Florida and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. Raymond moved to Kingsport, Tennessee after college and worked for Eastman Kodak (later Eastman Chemical) for thirty-eight years. While in Tennessee, he also served as a volunteer fireman and EMT at Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Upon retirement, he moved back to Florida, settling in Ocala and becoming a Marion County School substitute teacher and also volunteered with Marion County Senior Services for several years. Ray enjoyed gardening and tinkering with contraptions, devising numerous mini-inventions of sorts around the house, and he appreciated the outdoors and wildlife. He was particularly thrilled with his backyard pond that he recently built and maintained and spent many hours admiring nature and enjoying his frogs and fish. As an avid sports enthusiast, Ray especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He also appreciated humor quite a bit and was fond of jokes and participating in skits. Ray loved riddles and brain teasers, as well. He remained close friends with quite a number of his Auburn fraternity brothers and even as of this year visited them in Alabama for their reunion. He treasured God and enjoyed studying the bible and attending church. He was also an amateur historian, becoming fascinated with the history of Jacksonville, and he relished sharing what he learned with others. Regarding Jacksonville and friendships, Ray kept in close contact with several friends he originally met in elementary school and they remained friends to this day. Ray was a talented piano player and vocalist and enjoyed singing in the church choir. His children remember lying in bed at night and before nodding off, recall going to sleep with Dad quietly practicing a Chopin or Ravel piano piece in the background.
Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Helene Tartareau King (d. 1969); and his second wife, Grayce Stewart King (d. 2003).
He is survived by a sister, Kathryn (Kay) Conoly; and his six children, Sylvie Diane Parris, John Alan King, Melodie King Rasnake, James Wayne King, David Andrew King, and Steven Michael King; as well as thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Ray (Dad) was a compassionate, caring, and patient father, and his children never suffered for want of anything. He was a selfless man and went without so that others could have. He cherished his friends and his family, and the world is a bit less cheery and interesting with his passing. The family wishes to express a special thanks to Kindred Hospice of Ocala, and in particular to the Marion County Hospice Legacy House for the care and attention provided to our dad. You will be missed Daddy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019