RAYMOND JOHN VALENTA
VALENTA, RAYMOND JOHN
Raymond John Valenta, 88, of Ocala, FL peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord on August 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Geraldine (Geri) Pelka Valenta and children Deb (Ken) Gargula, Lawrence (Rebecca) Valenta, Richard Valenta, John (Lori) Valenta and daughterin-law Dee Valenta. Ray also leaves behind his sisters Judy (Robert) Brockmann, Rita Brennan, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren (with another on the way) and many nieces and nephews. Ray was born in Cicero, IL spending his adult life in Wheaton, IL, Rockford, IL and Princeton, WI until he and Geri moved to Ocala, FL 19 years ago. Ray was a printer by trade and spent his free time camping with family and visiting his favorite places by RV. He loved the outdoors, his cats and spending time with family. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Agnes Valenta, his brother Joseph and daughter-in-law Sherri Valenta. He was much loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Marion County, Legacy House, 9505 SW 110th St. Ocala, FL. 34481. The funeral service will be private.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
