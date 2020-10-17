Raymond Joseph Boyer
On Saturday, Sept 26th the Lord called Raymond Joseph Boyer to his forever home in heaven as he succumbed to a head injury from a fall on Sept 21st. Ray was born in Sharpsburg PA on June 3, 1928. He grew up & lived in the Pittsburgh area for 61 of his first 65 years. He left to serve in the Army National Guard 1951-1954 before returning home to his wife JoAnn. Ray and JoAnn would have been married for 70 years this Dec. 29th. They had four lovely children, Dennis, Kenwyn (Peanuts), Daniel and Sue. Ray worked at the Pgh Press for 41 years. He started delivering paper bundles to the paperboys and worked his way up to Transportation Mgr. Ray and JoAnn moved to Ocala Florida after retirement. Ray is survived by his wife of 69 yrs, son Daniel (Kim), daughters Kenwyn (Peanuts), Sue (Joe), his sisters Mary Celine, Clare (Robert) Mulkern, his grandchildren Sue Lynn Tindall, Jason Stadtfeld, Renee Holmes Markus, Matthew Markus, Bryan and Karen Boyer, his great grandchildren Gabrielle and Jacob Tindall, Cooper Stadtfeld and Evan Tkacik. Ray is preceded in death by his son Dennis, mother and father Louise and Theodore Boyer, brother Robert Boyer, aunts Hilda and Margaret Lismann. Special thanks to Hospice of Marion County for making Ray the most comfortable he had been in years and his leaving this world in the most peaceful way. In leu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following: Queen of Peace Catholic Church Restoration(for damage done by a terrorist fire), have a Mass said in his honor, Wounded Warriors
or Society of St. Vincent DePaul in Pgh.