Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Shepard Cemetery
Raymond Kuckleburg III


1961 - 2019
Raymond Kuckleburg III Obituary
KUCKLEBURG III,
RAYMOND
Raymond Kuckleburg III, known as Rusty, entered Heaven on July 29, 2019. Lives were made better by knowing him; impacting so many with his love, laughter and kindness. Rusty, born May 13, 1961 in Colorado Springs, CO later moved to Ocala, FL in Spring of 1974, spending his final 12 years of life in Windsor, VT.
He is survived by his father, Dr. Raymond Kuckleburg, Jr. (Kim); mother, Judy McClain; siblings, Sean, Kevin (Marneile), and Evelyn Kuckleburg, Stan McClain, Jr. (late-Ricki), Christine Griner (late-Alan), Susan McClain, and Megan Talbert(James); many family and friends.
Preceded in death by his stepfather, Stan McClain, Sr.
A celebration of his life will be held October 20, 2019 beginning at 1pm at Good Shepard Cemetery, and will continue at Tuskawillow Park Pavilion. Please join us to share your stories of Rusty.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
