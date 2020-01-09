Home

RAYMOND L. HUTCHINSON

RAYMOND L. HUTCHINSON Obituary
HUTCHINSON, RAYMOND L.
Raymond L. Hutchinson, 56, passed away on January 1, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife of 25 years, Dorothy Mae Hutchinson; daughters, Keretta Wheeler (Shawn) and Shankita Hamilton, grandsons; Isiah, Gabriel, Emmanuel, and Josiah; sisters, Alziner Landers (Elder Allan), Pastor Faylene Davis (Pastor Charles Davis) and Neshera Hutchinson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Hutchinson will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Pentecostal Full Gospel Worship Center located at 5105 N US HWY 441, Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church located at 17401 N US 301, Citra, FL 32113 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:30a.m-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
