HUTCHINSON, RAYMOND L.
Raymond L. Hutchinson, 56, passed away on January 1, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife of 25 years, Dorothy Mae Hutchinson; daughters, Keretta Wheeler (Shawn) and Shankita Hamilton, grandsons; Isiah, Gabriel, Emmanuel, and Josiah; sisters, Alziner Landers (Elder Allan), Pastor Faylene Davis (Pastor Charles Davis) and Neshera Hutchinson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Hutchinson will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Pentecostal Full Gospel Worship Center located at 5105 N US HWY 441, Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church located at 17401 N US 301, Citra, FL 32113 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:30a.m-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020