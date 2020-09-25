Raymond Mickal HellmanOcala - Raymond Mickal Hellman, 81, of Ocala, passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born January 4, 1939 in Glen Ullin, ND. He was a veteran of the US Army and an international businessman in the ground support equipment industry. He will be laid to rest with his wife of 49 years, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.Starting at a salary of about $64 a week, he managed to work his way up to General Manager. As the highest-ranking non-family member, Raymond gained an unmatched reputation around the world. He traveled many times to the Middle East, the Orient, Europe and all 50 states and became known as the "go to" man in the industry. Due to his world travels, he had a many great stories to tell.He retired in Florida where he enjoyed playing a good round of golf and a game of poker. During his last few years at Fairfield Village, he enjoyed playing with the ladies – cards that is - where he was blessed to have met his dear friend Peggy Adams. She was his guardian angel.He is survived by his children Raymond M Hellman II of Portsmouth VA and Bridget Gordon of Salt Lake City UT. His step-children William Chance Jr of Zuni VA; Jo Lynn Sherman of Kill Devil Hills NC and Deborah Meredith of Ocala FL. His sisters Viola Bachler of Mandan ND, Clara Hibl of Delavan WI, Rosella Mitchell of Kenosha WI, Germaine Kexel of Kenosha, Bernadette Oster of Bismark ND, Karen DeFranco of Kenosha WI, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Anna Hellman, wife Barbara J Hellman, brothers Edward and Adolph Hellman, and daughter Deborah R Dean of PA.Online condolences may be left at