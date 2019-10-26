Home

Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
RAYMOND ROLAND MASS

RAYMOND ROLAND MASS Obituary
MASS, RAYMOND ROLAND
Raymond Roland Mass, 81, of Ocala, FL passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Born in Cleveland, OH, Raymond was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and was a member of the Ocala Moose Lodge and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer, and loved traveling the USA in his pickup truck.
Raymond is survived by his sons, Dwayne Mass (Christine), of Paisley, FL, and David Mass (Tonya) of Leesburg, FL; grandchildren, Kali Mass and Logan Mass; great-grandchild, McKinley Cawley; and his siblings, Tom Mass (Patsy), of Avon, OH, Vida Mass, of Rocky River, OH, and Dan Mass (Cathy), of Poulsbo, WA.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Joan Mass.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Eustis, FL. The family has entrusted Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg with arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
