STILL JR., RAYMONDRaymond Still Jr., cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 59.Born in South Carolina, he was the son of Raymond Still Sr. and Gladys 'Billie' Lasseter Still. Ray never knew a stranger and could always find a reason or occasion for ice cream. He loved the mountains, playing cards and spending time on his Harley. Ray was employed with E-ONE in Ocala, Florida for over 39 years. Most of all, he thrived on time spent with his family, friends and most importantly, his grandchildren.Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife of 39 years, Linda Still; three daughters, Sarah Upton (Matt), Amanda Still and Shelby Kuhns (Coty); one sister, Tammy Still; three grandchildren, Jase Ray Upton, Rex George Upton and Nora Lee Kuhns and numerous other family and friends.Private memorial services will be held.Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.