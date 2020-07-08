WORKMAN,

REBECCA CAROL

Reddick- Rebecca Carol Workman, 78 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 3, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1942 to Burley Maynard and Nancy Marcum Maynard in Pike County Kenturcky. She was a homemaker and mother.

She is preceded by her husband, James Workman; son, Mark Edward Workman; brothers, RC Maynard, Archie Maynard, Arvin Maynard and Mitchell Maynard; and sister, Rosetta Maynard.

She is survived by her son, Brian Workman (Heather); daughters, Terry Crawford, Sherry Workman, Toni Martinez, and Renee Workman; brother, Tyrone Maynard; sisters, Opal Maynard and Oletta Elam; grandchildren, Jeramie Workman, Tommy Crawford (Kristen), Jared Crawford (Sandy), Tyler Barbour (Katie), Alex Martinez, Mark James Workman, Tiffany Seabolt, Taylor Crawford; great grandchildren, Eben Workman, Colby Workman, Sawyer Crawford, Kylie Phillips, Rebecca Crawford, Raegan Crawford, Thaddeus Seabolt and Haven King.

A funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Pastor David Butts officiating. After service reception at Friendship Baptist Church, Reddick FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store