REBECCA JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, REBECCA
Rebecca Johnson, 65, passed away on November 23, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Sonia Lewis, Synthia Jacobs, Yolanda Williams, Lakeshia Johnson, and Rebecca Peoples; brothers, Earl Straughter, Jimmy Lee Straughter, Benjamin Straughter, Larry Straughter, Larry Straughter, Willie B. Straughter, and James Straughter; sister, Ida Straughter; a host grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones.
Funeral service for Ms. Johnson will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Church of Christ located bat 514 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
