JOHNSON, REBECCA
Rebecca Johnson, 65, passed away on November 23, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Sonia Lewis, Synthia Jacobs, Yolanda Williams, Lakeshia Johnson, and Rebecca Peoples; brothers, Earl Straughter, Jimmy Lee Straughter, Benjamin Straughter, Larry Straughter, Larry Straughter, Willie B. Straughter, and James Straughter; sister, Ida Straughter; a host grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones.
Funeral service for Ms. Johnson will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Church of Christ located bat 514 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019