Ocala - Nation, Rebecca McCrary (Becky), 80, of Ocala, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce in 2004. Becky is survived by her daughter Caroline Burt (Jim), her son Rob (Christie) and her five grandchildren, Taylor, Reid, Grant, Sam, and Ella Grace. Becky was born on November 29, 1939 in Williamston, South Carolina, and raised in High Shoals and Tarboro, North Carolina. She graduated from Wake Forest University and remained a proud Demon Deacon throughout her life. Becky and Bruce lived in several cities before settling in Ocala in 1968 where they fell in love with the town and developed many lifelong friendships. Becky loved and cherished her family, friends, Church, and the many organizations that she supported. Her unyielding Christian faith served as the foundation for her soft spoken strength and her gracious treatment of people from all walks of life. Kind, patient, caring, gentle, loving and strong, Becky was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Becky's family thanks the caregivers of The Estate of Hyde Park in Tampa for the compassionate care that they provided her over the past year. A celebration of her life will be held with her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Ocala First United Methodist Church, 1126 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470.



