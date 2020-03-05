|
PEOPLES, REBECCA
Rebecca Peoples, 41, passed away on February 23, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Lunita Johnson, Joel Thomas, Job Thomas and Mashaelia Walker; father, Leroy Johnson; siblings, Sonia Lewis, Synthia Jacobs, Yolanda Williams and Lakeshia Johnson; a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Peoples will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at 27th Avenue Church of Christ located at 514 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020