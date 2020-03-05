Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
27th Avenue Church of Christ
514 SW 27th Avenue
Ocala, FL
REBECCA PEOPLES Obituary
PEOPLES, REBECCA
Rebecca Peoples, 41, passed away on February 23, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Lunita Johnson, Joel Thomas, Job Thomas and Mashaelia Walker; father, Leroy Johnson; siblings, Sonia Lewis, Synthia Jacobs, Yolanda Williams and Lakeshia Johnson; a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Peoples will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at 27th Avenue Church of Christ located at 514 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
