MCKENNA,
REGINALD BRINTON
Reginald Brinton 'Mac' McKenna, 91, of Ocala, FL passed away on July 10, 2019 after a tough battle with cancer.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA, son of Joseph Roderick McKenna and Laura Martin McKenna.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marjorye Thatcher McKenna, of Ocala, FL; three of his four children,-Susan Carpenter (Steve) of Owasso, OK, Michael McKenna of Lawrenceville, GA, Janice Policastro (Mike) of Loganville, GA (Victoria Cole passed 2016); eleven grandchildren; thirteen great- grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Mac moved to Miami, FL in his youth where, after a stint
in the Marine Corp, he began his love of aviation. He worked as a crop duster and towed advertising banners before beginning a 30+ year career with Eastern Air Lines until his retirement in 1983. A year later Mac and Marge moved to Leeward Air Ranch in Ocala, FL where his interest and love of flying led to the Wright Brothers Award in 1992 for the Tailwind aircraft he built. Mac continued building and flying Experimental Aircraft until the last few years. All his extended family and friends in the aviation community will miss him greatly.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 17 to July 18, 2019