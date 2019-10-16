Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Services
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
South Pine
View Map
1921 - 2019
REVA SONTAG Obituary
SONTAG, REVA
On October 11, 2019, The Lord called Ms. Reva home to be with her beloved husband, Adolph; her daughter, Shirley; and other loved ones who had gone on before her.
Reva was born in Anthony, Florida to Vaughn and Mattie Sims on June 14, 1921. She was a lifelong resident of Marion County. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, but most importantly Reva dedicated her life to taking care of her daughter, Shirley, and her, mom, Mattie.
She will continue to live on in the hearts of her sons, Julius (April) Sontag, and Raymond (Tammy) Sontag; grandchildren, Chad (Kirsten), Rebecca (Tom) Pauley; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sontag will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00pm in the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Family will receive friends one-hour prior, starting at 5:00pm. Interment will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at noon in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens on South Pine. Arrangements were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
