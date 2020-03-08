|
|
SCOTT, REX REESE
Rex Reese Scott, 79, of Ocala passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born August 28, 1940 the son of the late Wilmer and Ruth Scott. Rex was a native of Van, West Virginia and moved to Florida in 1959.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Becky Scott, of Ocala, FL; son, David Scott, his wife, Rebeca, and their two children, Teddy and Carisa Scott; brother, Max Scott; sisters, Nancy Price, and Goldie Peterson; along with sister in law, Rachel Scott and Jacqua Ballas/Tim; nephews, Neil Ballas, Shane Scott, David Ball, John Ball, Bill Price, Robbie Price; and nieces, Tammy Coggins/Mike, Ruth Ann Hedges/Joe, Jeannie Breman/Pete, Joan Hipp/Ken, Belinda Crouse/Don, Steffany Ballas/Eric; along with a host of cousins.
He is predeceased by his son, Stephen Scott; father, Wilmer Scott; mother, Ruth Scott; sister, Joanne Roberts; and brother, Terry Scott.
Rex worked for 30 years at Townley Engineering and Manufacturing then for 13 years at Pro-Poly America. Rex was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Rex's greatest joy was always his family. His two sons were his very heart. When his grandchildren came along, Carisa and Teddy, his life was complete. Rex loved golfing, fishing, football, Dale, Jr. in Nascar, eating pickles, playing games with family or friends, and adventures with his grandchildren. He was truly a life well lived, he really was a family man.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020