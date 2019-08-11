|
GONNSEN, RHODA VIOLET
Rhoda Violet Gonnsen, 87, of Reddick passed away August 8, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1933 to Giles Rexford Simpson and Carrie Love Simpson. She grew up in Cherry, Tennessee around rich bottom land near the Mississippi River. Rhoda was the youngest of six children and for all her life was always described as sweet and fun. After her marriage to Paul Christian Gonnsen, in 1949 at the Methodist Church of Reddick, Florida, they moved to Jacksonville, Florida. The naval air station was Paul's first station in the Navy with Rhoda. Rhoda and Paul moved many places as Paul was stationed at various Navy and Air Force bases around the United States and the world. One of the places she lived and came to love was Savannah, Georgia. Her heart was broken when they moved from Savannah but her favorite place where she came to call home was Reddick, Florida where she spent some 45 years of her life. Rhoda had a strong faith in God and loved to serve her church.
She is survived by children, Paul Rexford Gonnsen (Donna), Rhonda Kay Young (Lynn), Daniel Gonnsen (Theresa) and Susie Hewlett (Rick); nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Marjorie Gay; and husband, Paul Gonnsen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Reddick, 15250 NW 42nd Terrace, Reddick with Pastor Deborah Mak. Interment will follow in Millwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Please visit her memorial page
