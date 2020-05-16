WHALEY, RHONDA HELEN

Rhonda Helen Whaley, 50, born November 22, 1969 to Kenneth Radunz and Joan Kouba Radunz in Fort Worth, Texas, passed away May 11, 2020 at Advent Health in Ocala, Marion County, Florida.

She retired from Marion County Sheriff's Office after 16 years of service as a corrections officer.

Rhonda was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Roger.

She is survived by her husband of 11 years, David Whaley; daughter, Becky Sensanbaugh; son, Kenneth Sensanbaugh; sisters, Robin Johnson (Jason Wills);Roxanne Secrest (James), Sandra Ratcliff (Steven); Kathy King (Jerry); Kari Grism (Darrell); brothers, Ronald Radunz, Chris Underwood (Mark Harmer); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



