ROATH, RICH
Rich Roath of Ocala, FL passed away on January 15, 2020. Rich was born on September 2, 1950 to Stephen and Virginia Roath. After graduation from Holliston High School (MA), he went on to study history and play football and baseball at Bridgewater State College. He was a pastor and high school soccer coach who taught at Belleview Middle School for 20 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Dale; their four children, Justin (Stacey), Melissa Lamb (Justin), Kelly Blocker (Russell), and Kristy Harford (Will), along with 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. and funeral services will follow on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. Both will be held at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471, (352)537-8111. Please sign Rich's online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020