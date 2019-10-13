Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bergquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Bergquist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Bergquist Obituary
BERGQUIST,
RICHARD C, 78
Richard C. Bergquist,78, of Dunnellon, FL died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He retired from the Cape Coral Fire Department and
the Florida State Fire College. Richard was active in the Marion County Master Gardner's program for many years.
He is survived by his wife of forty years, Sally Bergquist; his sisters, Nancy and her husband Rodney Rexford and Alaric and her companion; his sons, William and his wife Bonnie Bergquist and David Maurer; his daughter, Cheryl Butler; his ten Grandchildren; and six great grandchildren and sister in law, Barbara Dowalter and her husband Barry Woods.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432, (352)489-2429.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now