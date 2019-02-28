|
COTTON,
RICHARD EDMOND
Ocala - Mr. Richard 'Chico' Cotton, Jr., age 55, passed away at his residence on February 24, 2019. He attended Forest High School and enjoyed installing swimming pools.
Cherishing his precious memories daughters, Victoria Cotton-Johnson (Anthony), Doris Cummings, Angel Cotton, Ashley Gunsby-Cotton, Rian Cotton; sister, Lisa Morrison; 19 grandchildren; and a host of loving family members.
Life celebration will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Watula Baptist Church, Hwy 40. Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019